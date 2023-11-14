Texoma Local
Oklahoma launches new app for public safety

The state of Oklahoma has designed a new public safety app to make it easier for anyone to...
The state of Oklahoma has designed a new public safety app to make it easier for anyone to report suspicious activity– from weird-looking packages to shooting threats.
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The state of Oklahoma has designed a new public safety app to make it easier for anyone to report suspicious activity– from weird-looking packages to shooting threats.

Del City athletic director Robert Jones is all too familiar with school shootings- Del City experienced one at a basketball game in February,  then at a football game in August. ”The other team had just scored a touchdown so we were trying to rally the troops kinda get us focused, and next thing you hear some banging,” Jones said. “I said no way this is happening again”

Jones said last month, a mom called the school concerned about her son.

Police found a gun in his backpack.

Federal data shows that at least one person knew about 4 out of 5 school shootings before they occurred, but they didn’t report it.

Oklahoma Commissioner of Public Safety Tim Tipton said the Protect OK app lets anyone anonymously report threats from their phone.

“Any type of threat anywhere in the state of Oklahoma, those concerns, those potential threats, they can be forwarded directly to law enforcement,” Tipton said.

“I’m hoping this app can open up opportunities because people know, people know when someone’s going to do that. They’re sharing that with someone,” Jones said. “The fact that his mom called and warned us probably saved some students’ lives.”

It’s not just for schools the app has options to report suspicious activity anywhere in your community.

Sarah Stewart with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety said her kids were both at the Oklahoma State Fair shooting this fall.

“That was a terrible feeling, calling [my daughter] and hearing her crying that she had to experience that,” Stewart said. “It was a very helpless feeling for me.”

You can use the app to let emergency contacts know that you’re safe, get news about what’s going on in your community, or start a friend walk- where a friend can watch your location over GPS  and call 911 for you if needed. “This is gonna be a really good resource that any citizen can report suspicious activities and that will create a system where we can figure out in a timely manner whose jurisdiction it is and who needs to look into it,” Tipton said.

Tipton said the goal of this app is prevention: law enforcement investigating threats, not responding to tragedy.

Download the app here.

