A program in Durant is helping adults receive high-school diploma

A graduation ceremony was held for the 25 year old woman who earned her high-school diploma from the Gale Adult High School Program
By Talaiya Munson
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DURANT, Texas (KXII) - A graduation ceremony was held for the 25 year old woman who earned her high-school diploma from the Gale Adult High School Program.

Natalie Pinales was just a teenager when an unplanned pregnancy gave her no choice but to drop out of school. She said she longed for the opportunity to fulfill her goal of graduating.

That’s when one wrong turn may have steered her in the right direction. “I was on my way home one day and I took the wrong turn. I ended up right over here by the library, so I took it as a sign. I came in looking for options, but then she was like, I have a program that fits you,” Natalie said.

Natalie is now 25 years old and she always wanted to get her high-school diploma, so she searched for options and learned about the Gale Adult High School Program at Donald W. Reynolds library. The online school is intended for adults 24 years and older who never graduated.

Students have two years to complete the program, but for Natalie, it took just two months. She only needed seven courses to graduate.

Program director, Jami Ellis, was excited to bring the nationwide program to the library in Durant. She wrote a grant to get funding, which included five scholarships... one of which went to Natalie.

Toget started in the program, Ellis explained, “either come into the library or the workforce. I have some materials in both places, and they will go into the website and they will sign up, and it sends me an email saying that someone’s interested in the program. And so I have to put them through a two week prerequisite course to make sure that they’re going to follow through, do the classes and all that. And once that part’s finished, I can either accept them into the program full time on the scholarship or decline.”

