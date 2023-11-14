Railroad crossing upgrades on 49th Ave in Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Starting Monday, Kiamichi Railroad will work on the railroad crossing on 49th Avenue in Durant.

They will be raising the roadbed and installing a signal arm.

As of now, there is just a railroad crossing sign but no flashing lights.

Durant Police said last week a vehicle and train collided at the crossing, thankfully no one was injured.

The city says they expect updates to be complete in 3 weeks.

