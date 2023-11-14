Railroad crossing upgrades on 49th Ave in Durant
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Starting Monday, Kiamichi Railroad will work on the railroad crossing on 49th Avenue in Durant.
They will be raising the roadbed and installing a signal arm.
As of now, there is just a railroad crossing sign but no flashing lights.
Durant Police said last week a vehicle and train collided at the crossing, thankfully no one was injured.
The city says they expect updates to be complete in 3 weeks.
