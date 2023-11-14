Rattan baseball duo sign to play at Cowley

RATTAN, Okla. (KXII) - It was signing day in Rattan for two standout baseball stars.

Keegan Robertson signed to play his college baseball at Cowley College.

He will be joined by his high school teammate, Logan Smith, who also signed with Cowley today.

It is a great opportunity for both players to continue their playing career and they are excited about the move to Cowley.

