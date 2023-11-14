Texoma Local
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees to discuss superintendent position

Action about the duties of the superintendent may be taken, including possible administrative leave.(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In Monday’s meeting, the Sherman ISD Board of Trustees called for a special meeting this Friday to further discuss the controversy surrounding recent decisions in the district’s theater program.

The agenda was released for the upcoming meeting on Tuesday afternoon, and it includes the duties of the Sherman ISD Superintendent, Dr. Tyson Bennett.

According to the agenda, trustees will meet in a closed session with attorneys to go over the theater program and those involved in recent decisions regarding the upcoming musical ‘Oklahoma!’.

In that line item, it specifically mentions the Sherman High School principal, the central administration board, and the superintendent.

When the board members return to the open meeting, action about the duties of the superintendent may be taken, including possible administrative leave.

This would lead to the designation of an acting superintendent.

Next, possible action may be taken to hire a special investigator for the recent issues sparked in the theater program.

Phillip Hightower, the father at the center of this controversy, has deemed the now dismissed gender rule as a rogue superintendent decision.

“It stems directly from Tyson Bennett, the superintendent,” Hightower said, “The board needs to take steps to investigate his openly blatant transphobia, bigotry, and most of all his lies.”

The meeting will be held this Friday at noon at the Sherman ISD Support Center. News 12 will be in attendance.

