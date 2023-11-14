Texas School Choice Voucher bill moves to House Calendars Committee

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas house education committee approved the latest school voucher bill, moving it to the house floor, which is the farthest a bill approving vouchers has gotten so far.

House Bill 1 would create an education savings account that would set aside $10,500 per student for private school expenses.

The changes include an increase of funds for public school students as well schools would get about $500, allowing for $6,700 in funding per public school student.

Public school teachers would also get a pay increase.

The Senate Bill would create an education fund that would shell out $8,000 per private school student.

It would also increase funds for public school students by $75.

Out of that $75 would come teacher pay raises, security upgrades, and day-to day expenses.

Unlike the House Bill, the Senate Bill also includes, a one-time pay bonus for teachers, either $3,000 or $10,000 depending on district size.

Governor Greg Abbott has made it clear that he will keep calling special sessions until the legislature approves school vouchers.

