Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas School Choice Voucher bill moves to House Calendars Committee

The Texas house education committee approved the latest school voucher bill, moving it to the house floor, which is the farthest a bill approving vouchers has g
By Kayla Holt
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas house education committee approved the latest school voucher bill, moving it to the house floor, which is the farthest a bill approving vouchers has gotten so far.

House Bill 1 would create an education savings account that would set aside $10,500 per student for private school expenses.

The changes include an increase of funds for public school students as well schools would get about $500, allowing for $6,700 in funding per public school student.

Public school teachers would also get a pay increase.

The Senate Bill would create an education fund that would shell out $8,000 per private school student.

It would also increase funds for public school students by $75.

Out of that $75 would come teacher pay raises, security upgrades, and day-to day expenses.

Unlike the House Bill, the Senate Bill also includes, a one-time pay bonus for teachers, either $3,000 or $10,000 depending on district size.

Governor Greg Abbott has made it clear that he will keep calling special sessions until the legislature approves school vouchers.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

a young boy has died after he was run over by a car this afternoon in bryan county.
4-year-old dies after being run over by trailer in Bryan County
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home
Texoma HS Football Scores
Texoma High School Football Playoff Scores
Collinsville and Whitesboro fire departments responded to a call after an RV exploded Saturday...
Fire crews battle fire after RV explodes
Saturday was Veteran’s Day and communities across Texoma took the opportunity to recognize...
Texoma celebrates Veteran’s Day with parades in Sherman and Denison

Latest News

The Texas house education committee approved the latest school voucher bill, moving it to the...
Texas School Choice Voucher bill moves to House Calendars Committee
The city says they expect updates to be complete in 3 weeks.
Railroad crossing upgrades on 49th Ave in Durant
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
Last month, an employee located a skimmer on the number six self-checkout register.
Card skimmer found at Durant’s Walmart