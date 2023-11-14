Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Tranquil Conditions Continue

Rain waits until next week
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

You know the drill by now: highs floating around 70 degrees with calm winds out of the East. That’s been the case for Tuesday and will be the forecast for Wednesday.

Winds pick up out of the South on Thursday ahead of a weak front moving through Texoma on Friday. This will drop highs from the low 70s to the low 60s with no rain going into the weekend.

Models are still not in agreement for next week’s rain, but as of now, it’s looking like rain could arrive as early as Sunday evening with Monday looking like the more likely day for rain and storms in Texoma. These storms will move in with a stronger front that will make for some near freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night. Thanksgiving Thursday looks clear of rain chances.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash
Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Aaron Victory Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry,...
Authorities search for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home

Latest News

Your Full Morning Weather 11/14/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/14/2023
Evening Forecast - Mon, November 13
Your Full Morning Weather 11/13/2023
Full Morning Weather 11/13/2023
Evening Forecast - Sun, Nov 12