Tranquil Conditions Continue

You know the drill by now: highs floating around 70 degrees with calm winds out of the East. That’s been the case for Tuesday and will be the forecast for Wednesday.

Winds pick up out of the South on Thursday ahead of a weak front moving through Texoma on Friday. This will drop highs from the low 70s to the low 60s with no rain going into the weekend.

Models are still not in agreement for next week’s rain, but as of now, it’s looking like rain could arrive as early as Sunday evening with Monday looking like the more likely day for rain and storms in Texoma. These storms will move in with a stronger front that will make for some near freezing temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday night. Thanksgiving Thursday looks clear of rain chances.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.