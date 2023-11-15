Texoma Local
Ardmore police say preventing auto burglaries is as easy as locking your car

There’s been an uptick in car burglaries in parts of Carter County, and police say it’s easy to prevent.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - There’s been an uptick in car burglaries in parts of Carter County, and police say it’s easy to prevent.

Ardmore police sergeant Jake Glazner said they’ve car break-ins have been a continuing problem in the area for a while now, but lately, they’ve seen a few more.

“within the last few days we’ve had several auto burglaries,” Glazener said. “It’s almost always in the overnight hours in the residential neighborhoods of course.”

Earlier this month Lone Grove police said they’re also seeing an increase in car break-ins.

Dickson police said they’re taking reports of car break-ins too, but haven’t noticed an increase lately.

Glazener said nearly all of the cars are unlocked.

“People are going in and just pulling on door handles in the neighborhood, if the vehicle is unlocked that’s the one that they rummage through,” Glazener said. “If it’s locked then they move on to something else.”

Glazener said they’re not seeing thieves break the cars to get into them, so he recommends keeping doors locked, installing a security light, and taking all valuables inside after leaving the car.

“There are people leaving guns inside their vehicles overnight and the vehicles are being left unlocked,” Glazener said. “Of course when a gun is stolen the potential for violent crime is there with this stolen gun, so that’s something we want people to keep an eye on.”

