Bells prepares for meeting with Jacksboro

BELLS Texas (KXII) - The Bells Panthers prepare for their second round meeting with undefeated Jacksboro in Denton.

The Panthers are coming off a strong defensive performance in their win against Mildred in the opening round.

Bells really started slow on offense in the opening round. Now they will go up against an undefeated Tigers team fresh off a win against Callisburg.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.