Court appearance delayed for former Durant student teacher

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -This week, a court appearance was delayed for a former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student last year.

Court documents from the Choctaw Nation show that Ryan Capps, 24, is facing rape, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor, and child sex abuse charges in Choctaw Tribal Court.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in March, and no trial date has been set.

