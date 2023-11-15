Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Court appearance delayed for former Durant student teacher

This week, a court appearance was delayed for a former student teacher at Durant Middle School,...
This week, a court appearance was delayed for a former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student last year.(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -This week, a court appearance was delayed for a former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student last year.

Court documents from the Choctaw Nation show that Ryan Capps, 24, is facing rape, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor, and child sex abuse charges in Choctaw Tribal Court.

He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in March, and no trial date has been set.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
U.S. Marshals are now offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to the recapture...
Authorities offer reward for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash

Latest News

Five new restaurants now open at District Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Several new food options at District Hall at Choctaw Casino
The HFV Wilson Community Center is celebrating 75 years serving the community.
Talk of the Town: HFV Wilson Community Center celebrates 75th anniversary
The groundbreaking ceremony will held Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
Albertsons location to break ground in Ardmore
She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions