Court appearance delayed for former Durant student teacher
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -This week, a court appearance was delayed for a former student teacher at Durant Middle School, who is charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a student last year.
Court documents from the Choctaw Nation show that Ryan Capps, 24, is facing rape, soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor, and child sex abuse charges in Choctaw Tribal Court.
He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing in March, and no trial date has been set.
