Escaped Oklahoma inmate captured

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - One of the escaped inmates who was on the loose in McCurtain County was arrested Tuesday night.

According to Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park, Aaron Victory Jr., 25, was in the custody of McCurtain County authorities as of Tuesday night.

Victory Jr., and another inmate, Bradley Cherry, 25, escaped from a prison in Hominy, Oklahoma Sunday night.

The two ended up getting into a high speed chase with deputies in Pushmataha County before eventually fleeing on foot in McCurtain County on Monday morning.

U.S. Marshals offered up a $2,500 reward for information that would lead to the recapture of the inmates, and the whereabouts of Cherry are unknown.

ARRON VICTORY JR IS IN CUSTODY PER MCCURTAIN COUNTY AUTHORITIES. AWESOME JOB MCCURTAIN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE. Posted by Terry Park on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.