Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - Kampfhenkel, Tasha Marie, 08/25/1984 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 9/3/2023

Comb, Curtis Russell Earl, 07/03/1989 of Farmersville, Bail Jumping & FTA 2/9/2023

Alford, Lucas Allen, 10/08/1983 of Whitewright, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 9/4/2023

Burns, Sarah Racheal, 09/04/1987 of Denison, Ct. 1 Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/18/2023

Byrd, Anthony Keith, 10/14/1978 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth 8/29/2023

Felix, Joseph Curtis, 07/15/1986 of Arlington, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Psilocin; Ct. 2 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine 8/31/2023

Griffin, Ricky Eugene, 02/16/1964 of Trenton, Ct. 1 Murder; Ct. 2 Agg Assault Date/Family/House w/Weapon SBI; Ct. 3 Agg Assault w/DW 9/14/2023

Lewis, Daniel Robert, 11/15/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Burglary of a Habitation; Ct. 3 Abndn/Endanger Chld Indv Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 4 Evading Arrest Det w/Prev Conviction 9/7/2023

Nandin, Mark Anthony, 11/16/2001 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 8/30/2023

Owen, Christopher Lee, 03/14/2001 of Denison, UUMV 7/9/2023

Waters, Hayden Kristofer, 08/19/2002 of Denison, UUMV 7/9/2023

Jimenez, Marty Clayton, 03/29/1988 of Denison, Proh Substance/Item In Corr/Civ Com Facility ‐ Meth 6/27/2023

Cardin, September Elise Jo, 10/20/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 7/11/2023

Wilson, Thomas Alexander, 02/12/1992 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 7/11/2023

Foster, Bekki Lynn, 02/18/1984 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 7/11/2023

Cardin, September Elise Jo, 10/20/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 8/28/2023

Timmons, Reuben Carl, 06/02/1989 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 8/28/2023

Stoff, Dale Lee, 11/28/1960 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items <5 8/28/2023

Campbell, Nakota Cheyenne, 05/30/1994 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 4 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 9/1/2023

Cardin, September Elise Jo, 10/20/1988 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 4 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 9/1/2023

Timmons, Reuben Carl, 06/02/1989 of Denison, Ct. 1 Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity; Ct. 2 Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items 5<10; Ct. 3 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 4 Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 9/1/2023

Ross, Raymond Parish, 01/16/1988 of Ivanhoe, Ct. 1 Unl Carry Weapon w/Felony Conv; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon 9/14/2023

Ragsdale, Kodi Deanne, 08/19/1977 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair 3/11/2023

Ragsdale, Kodi Deanne, 08/19/1977 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/13/2023

Oruru, Cecily Ann, 05/22/2001 of Denison, Ct. 1 Burglary of Habitation Intend Other Felony; Ct. 2 UUMV 7/8/2023

Sturges, Edward Shawndail, 10/26/1986 of Sherman, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 5/20/2023

Spears, Zachary James, 01/30/1997 of Bells, Theft Prop <$2,500 2/More Prev Conv 6/14/2023

Cardin, September Elise Jo, 10/20/1988 of Sherman, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 4/19/2023

Sawyer, Orion Lewayne, 4/6/2006 of Pottsboro, Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse 4/19/2023

Long, Teddy Glendon, 05/19/1978 of Sherman, Fail to Comply Sex Off Duty to Reg Life/Annual 8/14/2023

Loe, Jeremy Patrick, 06/07/1994 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Continuous Violence Against The Family; Ct. 2 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 4 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 5 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 6 Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation 4/26/2023

Maldonado‐Hernandez, Jose, 11/30/1994 of Sherman, Ct.1 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14; Ct. 2 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 3 Sex Abuse of Child Continuous: Victim Under 14; Ct. 4 Agg Sexual Assault Child (Rape); Ct. 5 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact; Ct. 6 Indecency w/Child Sexual Contact 9/13/2023

Leyva Gaona, Cesar Valentin, 11/05/1987 of Sherman, Continuous Violence Against The Family 12/8/2022

Lewis, Daniel Robert, 11/15/1975 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth 7/3/2023

Hitchcock, Bobby Gene, 06/08/1979 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/ Int Bodily Inj; Ct. 2 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv 9/6/2023

Stewart, Brandon Lee, 02/13/1995 of Madill, Poss CS ‐ Meth 9/24/2023

