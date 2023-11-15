Gunter volleyball aims at repeat with new coach and cast

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers volleyball team is looking for a repeat.

The defending champs will play in the semifinals on Thursday morning against Columbus.

While Gunter is defending their 3A title, they are a whole different team. The Tigers lost a huge senior class and their head coach from the 2022 champs. Toree Winchell has helped these younger players take the next step and they are now two wins away from a repeat.

