Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter volleyball aims at repeat with new coach and cast

Gunter state volleyball preview
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers volleyball team is looking for a repeat.

The defending champs will play in the semifinals on Thursday morning against Columbus.

While Gunter is defending their 3A title, they are a whole different team. The Tigers lost a huge senior class and their head coach from the 2022 champs. Toree Winchell has helped these younger players take the next step and they are now two wins away from a repeat.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash
U.S. Marshals are now offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to the recapture...
Authorities offer reward for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
A McKinney man has been arrested after police say they found the body of a missing woman in his...
McKinney Police: missing woman’s body found in man’s home

Latest News

Celina state volleyball preview
Celina heads back to state looking for 4A volleyball title
Bells prepares for Jacksboro
Bells prepares for meeting with Jacksboro
Bells prepares for Jacksboro
Bells prepares for Jacksboro
Sherman Mid-American team reveals plan
Sherman Mid-American team reveals plan