Gunter volleyball aims at repeat with new coach and cast
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The Gunter Tigers volleyball team is looking for a repeat.
The defending champs will play in the semifinals on Thursday morning against Columbus.
While Gunter is defending their 3A title, they are a whole different team. The Tigers lost a huge senior class and their head coach from the 2022 champs. Toree Winchell has helped these younger players take the next step and they are now two wins away from a repeat.
