Minor league baseball team coming to Sherman unveils Veteran’s Field renovations, team naming contest finalists

People from all over Texoma came out to Fairview Park on Tuesday to meet the people making it all possible.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The lineup of new ventures coming to Texoma is growing. The next one up is a minor league baseball team.

“Sherman has always had a rich history of baseball dating from even the 1890s, so we’re really excited to be here,” Sherman Mayor David Plyler said. “We’re excited that the team is coming here.”

People from all over Texoma came out to Fairview Park on Tuesday to meet the people making it all possible, and they’re already looking forward to the team’s first season.

“We were excited about the possibilities and we were hopeful that the market would respond,” Ventura Sports Group CEO Mark Schuster said. “Fast forward these three months. We had 1300 submissions for the name the team contest, and we believe we’re going to be sold out of our season tickets by the end of the year.”

Next May, games will start being played at Veteran’s Field in Sherman. On Tuesday, they unveiled the designs for some of the new improvements to the park to upgrade the fan experience for those games next year.

Those renovations include more seating, picnic areas, a beer garden, and even a few shipment containers that will be turned into luxury box suites.

“It’ll be something that everyone in the family can enjoy,” team general manager David Gest said. “Whether you’re an avid baseball fan, a casual one or not one at all.”

Wendy Butterworth is one of 1,300 people to enter the “name the team” contest.

“I think the teams should have funny names, and so I picked the Squatches,” Butterworth said. “And I like Bigfoot.”

The Sasquatches are one of just six entries to make the short list. The other finalists include the Generals, Outlaws, Tanks, ShadowCats, and Shellcrushers.

The winner will receive 2 season tickets for life, and the champion will be announced on December 11th.

“This team is for the city of Sherman,” team owner Tim Woodland said. “So being able to allow them to feel like they’re a part of it is the reason why we want them to be able to participate in the naming.”

To find more information on the team, purchase season tickets, or to vote for your favorite name until December 11th, you can visit the team’s website.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

