Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police chase Humvee stolen from National Guard armory

A Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory was recovered after a high-speed chase. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard in California.

Police said he also fired a gun at an empty truck before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said it was no easy task getting it back from the person accused of stealing it.

Sonoma County deputies say they received reports that someone in a camouflage Humvee had fired shots at a PG&E truck in Jenner, California. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the response from deputies and officers was swift.

For more than 25 minutes, officers and deputies pursued the stolen Humvee from Jenner to Penngrove, California, at all sorts of speeds.

Deputies say spike strips were used to stop the man inside the Humvee.

Law enforcement photos show a gun, ammunition and an old Black Sabbath ticket found inside the vehicle.

Sonoma County deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Stabile, who is transient, was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and multiple felonies.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
U.S. Marshals are now offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to the recapture...
Authorities offer reward for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/HOUSE TV/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./VICKI...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker takes the stand
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of...
Biden announces 5 federal judicial nominees and stresses their varied professional backgrounds
FILE - Students return to Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., Jan. 30, 2023. The...
Mother of boy, 6, who shot teacher faces sentencing for marijuana use while owning a gun