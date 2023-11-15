Texoma Local
Red River County murder suspect arrested

Quentence Doolittle, 23, a murder suspect who authorities in Red River County have been looking...
Quentence Doolittle, 23, a murder suspect who authorities in Red River County have been looking for since this summer is back behind bars.(Paris Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A murder suspect who authorities in Red River County have been looking for since this summer is back behind bars.

According to the Paris Police Department, Quentence Doolittle, 23, was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Paris.

Police said Doolittle was wanted in connection to the shooting and killing of Izah Runels in Clarksville in July after a fight at a convenience store.

Doolittle is one of three men charged in the shooting.

Harvest Hines III, 26, was arrested in October, and Jack Galbert, 29, is still at large.

