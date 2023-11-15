Red River County murder suspect arrested

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A murder suspect who authorities in Red River County have been looking for since this summer is back behind bars.

According to the Paris Police Department, Quentence Doolittle, 23, was arrested after a routine traffic stop in Paris.

Police said Doolittle was wanted in connection to the shooting and killing of Izah Runels in Clarksville in July after a fight at a convenience store.

Doolittle is one of three men charged in the shooting.

Harvest Hines III, 26, was arrested in October, and Jack Galbert, 29, is still at large.

