Rep. Pat Fallon changes course again, will run for Congress

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just 24 hours after announcing his campaign for Texas Senate, U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman, has dropped his bid and will run again for Congress.

On Tuesday, Fallon announced he would retire from congress and run for his old seat in the Texas Senate.

It is unclear why Fallon changed his mind. His staff said he will provide more information later.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.