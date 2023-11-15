Texoma Local
Several new food options at District Hall at Choctaw Casino

Five new restaurants now open at District Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
Five new restaurants now open at District Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Take your winnings over to District Hall at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.

The casino has opened five new restaurants, including “Velvet Taco”, “The Pit”, “South Hot Chicken”, “Slush’d” and “Italia Kitchen.”

The flagship of the food hall is Texas-based food chain “Velvet Taco,” as this is their first Tex-Mex type of style on their property.

Each restaurant has their own selection of items for guests to enjoy.

Kaley Green, Regional Director of Marketing, said with these new additions, the casino now has 20 restaurants, and 21 bars and lounges for guests.

“This addition has completely changed the landscape of this side of the building,” Green said. “It’s completed the look and we are excited that it is so close to the parking garage, easy access, and The District is right there. Super family-friendly, so you can come in and a family of five can each have their own venue of choice.”

The food hall seats 125 people. The hall is open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

