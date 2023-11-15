SOSU hosts high school esports tournament

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Earlier this year, Southeastern Oklahoma State University completed their new esports arena.

“We started out playing in our dorm rooms, which then grew into playing in the basement of Morrison with a couple of computers at the school, got together for us to playing in our arena,” said Steven Harris, SOSU’s Assistant Director of Admissions & SEsports Coach.

Now Southeastern’s esports program is hosting what they say is the largest Apex Legends high school tournament in the country.

“It’s really, really cool to see the growth and the commitment from southeastern to help support us in this adventure,” said Harris.

Over 30 students from both sides of the Red River are competing for a one-thousand-dollar scholarship to come to Southeastern.

“We have Tishomingo, Stigler, Cedar Hill out of Texas, Epic Charter Schools is here,” Harris added.

“I’m just so excited to be on esports team, I’ve been trying to find one for like, ever, but I’ve either been too young or not enough experience,” said Tishomingo junior, Ferris Collins.

Collins says he’s ready to play, “but I know some of my friends and the crew I’m running with right now like they’re feeling shaky, but I’m sure we’re going to win this, it’s going to be fun,” Collins said.

While high school students are here to compete and better their gaming skills, the university hopes they see a future with SOSU.

“We probably have the best arena, at least in the state I’ve never seen a nicer arena,” said Southeastern sophomore, Dawson Meador.

“Learn communication, teamwork, skills to work with one another, and to advance who they are as a person,” said Harris.

