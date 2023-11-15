Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Southeastern hosts its largest recruitment event of the year

Wednesday, they expected about 400 students to tour the campus and learn about what majors and...
Wednesday, they expected about 400 students to tour the campus and learn about what majors and extracurricular activities they offer.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Every year Southeastern in Durant hosts its biggest recruiting event on campus, called SE Live.

Wednesday, they expected about 400 students to tour the campus and learn about what majors and extracurricular activities they offer.

“Really the theme today is find your fit and it’s the idea that students can come to Southeastern and find the fit that’s going to make them successful in life, they can get a flavor of what it’s like to be a student at Southeastern Oklahoma State University,” said SOSU President, Dr. Thomas Newsom.

The event was held from 9 a.m. to noon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
U.S. Marshals are now offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to the recapture...
Authorities offer reward for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash

Latest News

File
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Officials hope the bigger space will prevent future closures.
Durant’s construction and demolition landfill reopens
Now Southeastern’s esports program is hosting what they say is the largest Apex Legends high...
SOSU hosts high school esports tournament
Just 24 hours after announcing his campaign for Texas Senate, U.S. Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Sherman,...
Rep. Pat Fallon changes course again, will run for Congress