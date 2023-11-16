Texoma Local
Annual Christmas tree goes up in Downtown Sherman

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The annual Christmas tree in Downtown Sherman is being built and decorated to get everybody in the Holly Jolly spirit.

Despite the weather being a bit of a Scrooge Thursday morning, nothing stopped the multiple departments that came out to the lawn of the Grayson County Courthouse to get into the festive mood.

This is an annual event with the same tree being celebrated for the last eight years, although branches, ornaments, and lights get replaced when needed.

Tourism and Main Street Manager for the City of Sherman Sarah McRae said the tree gets assembled starting from the top and working its way down to the bottom.

“It’s a bit opposite from how you do it at your house cause we like to make sure all the plugs are working and plugged into each other so that we can make sure the power works before we get too far along and then decorating each branch and fluffing it and then putting the branch onto the tree,” McRae said.

The official tree lighting ceremony will take place November 30th with free hot chocolate and coffee with carols being sung by local students.

