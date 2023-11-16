Texoma Local
BEWARE of Thursday Morning Fog!

It should break up by 10 a.m.
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Not quite as cold tonight, still in the 40s to near 50; our big overnight weather story - dense fog may be a problem late tonight through mid/late morning Thursday. Expect more cloud cover in Thursday’s skies with highs in the 66 to 71 degree range, and southerly winds of 10 to 20 mph, so breezy but not “super windy”.

A weak cold front passes Friday with only a small impact on Saturday morning temperatures, otherwise Friday, Saturday, and Sunday continue mild with highs between 65 and 70 degrees each day. A strong cold passes through Texoma sometime Sunday night or Monday morning as an upper wave tracks overhead. This set-up often spells rain, and we’ll have promising chances, in the 60% range, for Sunday night into Monday.

Drier and colder weather moves in for mid-week, meaning it won’t be hot in the kitchen on Thanksgiving!

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

