A celebration of giving at Reba’s Ranch House

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Health Foundation gave 27 different non-profit organizations a grant a little under a million dollars.

Created in 2007, the Texoma Health Foundation(THF)’s mission is to improve the health and wellbeing of the people in Texoma. Michelle Lemming, CEO of THF, said they do this “from grants to Reba’s ranch house, which [they] get to own and operate and love doing, it represents the heart of [their] foundation. And then [they] also do special projects like the park, and [they] have donors that come in through our Texoma giving partners, and they create funds or like organizations and individuals, and [they’re] aligning their passions and so they can help do more good in the community as well.”

Lemming said they’ve funded non-profit organizations for more than 10 years, serving Grayson, Fannin, Bryan, and Marshall counties. She said all the non-profits they funded this year tie in with mental health. “You’ll see a wide range of organizations that were selecting, and all of them come back to mental wellbeing and our mission to improve the health of our communities.”

Dena Sherrill is the funder of the Colton Sherrill Memorial Foundation. Every year, her non-profit hosts Colton’s Run in Durant to raise money to buy defibrillators for schools. She started the annual run after suddenly losing her ten year old son, Colton.

Colton had a heart problem when he was born, and passed away in 2008 at basketball camp. One year later, Dena created the organization. This year, Dena said they want to expand their reach, providing other communities with life-saving equipment, so she applied for the THF grant.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.