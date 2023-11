SADLER, Texas (KXII) - Brenna and Marlee Howard stayed local with signing ceremony at S&S High School.

Brenna Howard signed her letter of intent to play basketball at Southeastern. Marlee Howard will head over to Gainesville to play volleyball for NCTC.

Both athletes have been tremendous at S&S and look forward to the next challenge.

