Fog Returns Tonight; Lots of Sun by Saturday

A Friday cold front helps to briefly clear out the clouds!
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s a moist and cool night ahead, patchy dense fog is expected to return. It won’t be quite as prevalent as last night, but some spots of near-zero visibility can be expected. Please slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and especially, place both hands on the wheel. Thanks!

A cold front passes Friday and this should help to thin out the clouds to a “partly cloudy” Friday afternoon. Winds will run 10-20 mph out of the north, so a fresh breeze but not especially windy.

The weekend sees us in and out of the clouds, from a mostly sunny Saturday to a mostly cloudy Sunday. Rain develops Sunday as an upper wave interacts with a return flow of Gulf moisture. The primary weather event for this go-round is a moderately strong cold front arriving Monday, rain should end during Monday evening as it passes; it will usher in cooler air for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Expect dry weather from Wednesday through Thanksgiving and into Black Friday, with chilly lows in the 30s/40s but seasonably cool daytime highs from the mid 50s to lower 60s. No rain is expected between Tuesday and Saturday of next week.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

