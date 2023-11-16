Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Hunter falls 25 feet from tree stand on opening day of deer season, airlifted to hospital

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries,...
First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.(Michigan State Police via WNEM)
By Emily Keinath and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM/Gray News) – A hunter in Michigan was airlifted to a hospital on Wednesday after he fell 25 feet from his tree stand.

According to Michigan State Police, the 61-year-old man was participating in opening day of firearm deer season in Roscommon County on Wednesday when he fell out of his tree stand.

Although he was seriously injured, police said he was able to crawl to his backpack on the ground, reach for his phone and call for help.

First responders located the man and found he suffered likely pelvic, back, and chest injuries, so troopers requested he be airlifted to a hospital.

The man’s identity was not released.

Copyright 2023 WNEM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash
Aaron Victory Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry, 25, escaped inmates on the loose in McCurtain...
Both escaped Oklahoma inmates captured
Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
The man accused of stealing horses, money and other items from about 30 people in North Texas...
Alleged Grayson County horse thief Landen James arrested in U.S Virgin Islands

Latest News

For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors assembly plant in...
General Motors becomes 1st of Detroit automakers to seal deal with unionized workers
FILE - The Starbucks logo is seen on a shop, March 14, 2017, in downtown Pittsburgh. (AP...
Thousands of Starbucks workers go on a one-day strike
FILE - This electron microscope image provided by the National Institutes of Health shows human...
RSV is straining some hospitals, and US officials are releasing more shots for newborns
A man found a rare, fully intact mammoth jaw while diving in alligator-infested waters.
Man finds intact mammoth jaw while diving