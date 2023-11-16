Texoma Local
Lone Grove golf trio sign for college

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Three Lone Grove golfers made their college choices official.

Twin brothers Brody and Bliss Newton will stick together in the college ranks. Both signed to play at Northeastern State.

Alli Townley signed to play her college golf at Seminole State College. Alli has been a great part of the Longhorns program.

All three golfers are excited about playing at the next level.

