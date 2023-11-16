Lone Grove golf trio sign for college

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - Three Lone Grove golfers made their college choices official.

Twin brothers Brody and Bliss Newton will stick together in the college ranks. Both signed to play at Northeastern State.

Alli Townley signed to play her college golf at Seminole State College. Alli has been a great part of the Longhorns program.

All three golfers are excited about playing at the next level.

