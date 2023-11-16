Sherman celebrates Douglass family

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bill Douglass and his family have been part of Texoma’s business community for 42 years.

“You know, I worked longer than I had planned,” Douglass said. “I’ve been blessed with good health and great people, so I was able to stay active and be part of the community.”

His gas distribution company Douglass Distributing and Lone Star Food Stores are a staple across north Texas.

On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the support they’ve shown the community.

“The economic impact of Douglass Distributing on Sherman is unparalleled, and that has to be recognized,” DSN Executive Director Karen Tooley said. “So often I’ve sat in Brad Douglass’s office and had him say, ‘tell me what you need, Karen,’ and that’s just who he is.”

Douglass Distributing has sponsored local events, sports teams, school organizations, and nonprofits all over Texoma.

“It really started with my parents,” former CEO Brad Douglass said. “They really gave back to this community as the community has supported us, and we really believe that sharing is caring, and so my sister and I continued that tradition.”

In addition to their philanthropic contributions, Sherman Economic Development Corporation President Kent Sharp said the company has brought millions of dollars each year into the local economy.

“It’s just amazing what that entrepreneurial spirit within that family, that spans more than two generations, has given to Sherman and Grayson County,” Sharp said.

The family recently sold the business and is retiring, but both Bill and Brad say that their home and their heart are still here in Sherman.

“I’m staying here,” Bill Douglass said. “I’ve been blessed to be a part of the community. The community has been very good to us.

The Douglass family says that as a part of their retirement, they are creating a foundation to continue their legacy of philanthropy.

