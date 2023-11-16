Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman celebrates Douglass family

On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the support they’ve shown the community.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bill Douglass and his family have been part of Texoma’s business community for 42 years.

“You know, I worked longer than I had planned,” Douglass said. “I’ve been blessed with good health and great people, so I was able to stay active and be part of the community.”

His gas distribution company Douglass Distributing and Lone Star Food Stores are a staple across north Texas.

On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the support they’ve shown the community.

“The economic impact of Douglass Distributing on Sherman is unparalleled, and that has to be recognized,” DSN Executive Director Karen Tooley said. “So often I’ve sat in Brad Douglass’s office and had him say, ‘tell me what you need, Karen,’ and that’s just who he is.”

Douglass Distributing has sponsored local events, sports teams, school organizations, and nonprofits all over Texoma.

“It really started with my parents,” former CEO Brad Douglass said. “They really gave back to this community as the community has supported us, and we really believe that sharing is caring, and so my sister and I continued that tradition.”

In addition to their philanthropic contributions, Sherman Economic Development Corporation President Kent Sharp said the company has brought millions of dollars each year into the local economy.

“It’s just amazing what that entrepreneurial spirit within that family, that spans more than two generations, has given to Sherman and Grayson County,” Sharp said.

The family recently sold the business and is retiring, but both Bill and Brad say that their home and their heart are still here in Sherman.

“I’m staying here,” Bill Douglass said. “I’ve been blessed to be a part of the community. The community has been very good to us.

The Douglass family says that as a part of their retirement, they are creating a foundation to continue their legacy of philanthropy.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
If you have any information about this incident, contact Durant Police.
Body found near Walmart in Durant
U.S. Marshals are now offering a $2,500 reward for information that will lead to the recapture...
Authorities offer reward for escaped inmates in McCurtain County
After a closed meeting, board members passed the motion to reinstate the original version and...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees votes to reinstate original cast and version of ‘Oklahoma!’
A Valley View couple died after a motorcycle crash Sunday night.
Couple dies in Cooke County crash

Latest News

The Texoma Health Foundation gave 27 different non-profit organizations a grant a little under...
A celebration of giving at Reba’s Ranch House
The Texoma Health Foundation gave 27 different non-profit organizations a grant a little under...
A celebration of giving at Reba’s Ranch House
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and community honor fallen heroes with bridge dedication
Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Service and community honor fallen heroes with bridge dedication
This week, a court appearance was delayed for a former student teacher at Durant Middle School,...
Court appearance delayed for former Durant student teacher