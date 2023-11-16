Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For those who often drive down Texoma Parkway in Sherman, there is a new option to fill up your gas tank or grab a quick snack.

The Quick Trip near Highway 82 and Texoma Parkway officially opened its gas pumps and convenience store doors on Thursday.

Many cars filled the parking lot to try out the new spot.

This is the third QT to pop up in town.

The Tulsa-based company was founded 65 years ago and now boasts more than a thousand stores.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.