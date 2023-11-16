Texoma Local
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway

For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
By Erin Pellet
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - For those who often drive down Texoma Parkway in Sherman, there is a new option to fill up your gas tank or grab a quick snack.

The Quick Trip near Highway 82 and Texoma Parkway officially opened its gas pumps and convenience store doors on Thursday.

Many cars filled the parking lot to try out the new spot.

This is the third QT to pop up in town.

The Tulsa-based company was founded 65 years ago and now boasts more than a thousand stores.

