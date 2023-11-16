Talk of the Town: Denison’s Arts & Jazz Fest 2023
Rachel Reinert, City of Denison Tourism Manager, shared the details with News 12.
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison’s Arts & Jazz Fest is back!
The festival is Saturday, starting at 10 a.m. at Heritage Park. The event is free and open to the public.
Bring your lawn chairs, kick back, and enjoy multiple styles of jazz while you shop at one of kind art vendors.
