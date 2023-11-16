Texoma Local
Whitesboro looks to extend post-season again as they face Bushland

Whitesboro prepares for round 2
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - The Whitesboro Bearcats may be feeling at home out in West Texas.

The Bearcats took care of powerhouse Jim Ned in the opening round. Now, they get ready for a highly touted Bushland team that comes in at 10-1.

The Bearcats struggled early in the season, but they have found their stride late. Despite a 5-5 season, this team believes there is more out there for them.

Whitesboro and Bushland will play on Thursday night in Vernon.

