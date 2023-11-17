Texoma Local
Aggies look to move on against Abilene Christian in 1st game since coach Jimbo Fisher’s firing

The Aggies look to move on after Sunday’s firing of coach Jimbo Fisher when they take a break from Southeastern Conference play with a visit from Abilene Christian
(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Abilene Christian (5-5) at Texas A&M (6-4), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (SEC Network)

Line: No line, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Aggies look to move on after Sunday’s firing of coach Jimbo Fisher when they take a break from Southeastern Conference play with a visit from Abilene Christian. Assistant Elijah Robinson has taken over as interim coach for the rest of the season as Texas A&M searches for a new coach. The Aggies became bowl eligible with a 51-10 win over Mississippi State last week. This is the regular-season finale for Abilene Christian.

KEY MATCHUP

QB Jaylen Henderson vs. Abilene Christian’s defense. Henderson made his first career start last week in place of an injured Max Johnson. The Fresno State transfer threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more to lead A&M to the win. Abilene Christian gave up 258 yards passing last week but also had two interceptions against Tarleton State.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Abilene Christian: QB Maverick McIvor has thrown for 1,823 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He threw for 172 yards with a touchdown and ran for another score last week.

Texas A&M: LB Edgerrin Cooper leads the SEC and ranks eighth in the nation with 16 tackles for loss. He is third in the league with seven sacks and his 70 tackles lead the Aggies and rank seventh in the SEC.

FACTS & FIGURES

Jay’Veon Sunday leads Abilene Christian with 580 yards rushing. … DB Patrick Jolly has four interceptions. … LB Darius Moore leads the team with 56 tackles. … WR Blayne Taylor has 543 yards receiving and seven touchdowns. … Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith has 21 plays of 20 yards or more this season. He ranks eighth in the SEC by averaging 71.6 yards receiving a game. … A&M leads the Power Five with 88 tackles for loss and 39 sacks. … DL Shemar Turner is seventh in the SEC with six sacks and ranks ninth with 10 tackles for loss. … The Aggies forced a season-high four turnovers against Mississippi State. … LB Taurean York ranks second on the team with 56 tackles.

