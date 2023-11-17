A+ Athlete: Jacey Hammon, Plainview

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Jacey Hammon of Plainview High School.

Jacey is a member of National Honors Society, she is a Distinguished Academic Achievement Award winner, and Academic State Champion. She’s in the top 10 percent of her class and a member of Student Council. She’s in FCA and won the citizenship award at Plainview High School.

“I really think she has this intrinsic motivation to be successful in everything she does,” Plainview English teacher Jennifer Jones said. “I can see that in the questions she asks and how much effort she puts forth in her assignments.”

“I have stopped procrastinating because I have realized, wow, that work really piles up,” Hammon said. “I try to schedule my day out and plan my day with things I have to get done. I think that has really helped me with all the stuff I have to do.”

Jacey is a tremendous 2-sport athlete at Plainview. She is a three-time 1st team all-conference basketball player and made it on six all-tournament teams. She’s the team captain and a star player for Plainview. She really excels in track where she is a state champion high jumper and won state in the 400 meter dash. Whether it’s basketball, track or anything else, Jacey usually rises to the top.

“She is one of the hardest working kids I have coached,” Plainview girls basketball coach Grant Gash said. “She works hard in the classroom, on the floor, on the track. She is just a great kid that does really well at everything that she does.”

“Growing up being an athlete has taught me more things, not just on and off the court or on the track, but in the classroom,” Hammon said. “You have to have a hard work ethic. You have to strive for greatness every time.”

And that’s why Jacey Hammon is this week’s A+ Athlete.

