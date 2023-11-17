Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gunter returns to strong-mayor form of government

The city of Gunter is back to a strong-mayor form of government for the first time since 2017.
By Garrett Stringfellow
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The city of Gunter is back to a strong-mayor form of government for the first time since 2017.

Earlier this month, the citizens voted for it. On Thursday night, the city council made it official.

The council passed the motion to abandon the city manager form of government.

The special election’s vote has created conflict - the city attorney has resigned, effective December 8th.

Several sources close to the city say that the HR director and the CFO have also resigned.

At Thursday’s meeting, there was dissent among the room about the timing of the motion.

Some council members wanted to delay the vote to have time to discuss it further, but citizens wanted it done tonight.

“There’s no getting around it,” former Gunter mayor Mark Merrill said. “Within 60 days, you have to do this so why delay it? Are you just going to waste $15,000, $20,000 that could go to the parks or the streets, or any of the other infrastructure in this town that needs help?”

Although the motion was passed, the city manager has not been terminated yet.

He is currently on administrative leave and the city will continue to pay his salary until the council votes to terminate him at a later meeting.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash
Aaron Victory Jr., 25, and Bradley Cherry, 25, escaped inmates on the loose in McCurtain...
Both escaped Oklahoma inmates captured
Landen James was arrested in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Tuesday.
Alleged horse thief arrested in Virgin Islands
The man accused of stealing horses, money and other items from about 30 people in North Texas...
Alleged Grayson County horse thief Landen James arrested in U.S Virgin Islands

Latest News

A state court in Amarillo denied the appeal of three Gainesville protestors charged during a...
State court denies PRO Gainesville appeal
A state court in Amarillo denied the appeal of three Gainesville protestors charged during a...
State court denies PRO Gainesville appeal
44 FFA teams battled it out in a test of skills, craftmanship and teamwork.
Local Texoma high schoolers test welding and craftmanship skills at Red River Rumble
For the new complex owners, AB Sherman Holding, time is of the essence in repairing their...
The city of Denison approves settlement agreement between the owners of two “all bills paid” apartment complexes