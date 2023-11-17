Gunter returns to strong-mayor form of government

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - The city of Gunter is back to a strong-mayor form of government for the first time since 2017.

Earlier this month, the citizens voted for it. On Thursday night, the city council made it official.

The council passed the motion to abandon the city manager form of government.

The special election’s vote has created conflict - the city attorney has resigned, effective December 8th.

Several sources close to the city say that the HR director and the CFO have also resigned.

At Thursday’s meeting, there was dissent among the room about the timing of the motion.

Some council members wanted to delay the vote to have time to discuss it further, but citizens wanted it done tonight.

“There’s no getting around it,” former Gunter mayor Mark Merrill said. “Within 60 days, you have to do this so why delay it? Are you just going to waste $15,000, $20,000 that could go to the parks or the streets, or any of the other infrastructure in this town that needs help?”

Although the motion was passed, the city manager has not been terminated yet.

He is currently on administrative leave and the city will continue to pay his salary until the council votes to terminate him at a later meeting.

