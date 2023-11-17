Holiday events this weekend in Downtown Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The holidays are here and the City of Denison is going all out this weekend.

“There’s something to do for absolutely everyone,” said Rachel Reinert, Denison’s Tourism Manager.

News 12 has the full itinerary.

“We’re hosting the Denison Arts and Jazz Festival, it’s Saturday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” said Reinert.

With 11 musical performances, “we’ve got two main stages, one heritage park on Main Street, and then we also have an indoor stage at Ivanhoe Ale Works that’s sponsored by the Denison Arts Council,” Reinert added.

If you head out to Heritage Park, “if you want to bring your chairs or a lawn blanket or anything or just enjoy the music as you shop up and down,” said Reinert.

Further down Main Street, you’ll want to bring your best skating skills.

Denison on Ice kicks off Saturday and runs through January 7.

“I bring my family out, it’s a wonderful experience for people of all ages,” said Justin Eastwood, Denison’s Parks and Recreation Director.

$10 per ticket, for an hour on the rink and a pair of skate rentals.

Eastwood said everyone is welcome, “we have adaptive skate times and those are for those that maybe have some movement impairments.”

And there is even skate assists available, “they get used often,” Eastwood added.

“And some of our businesses are having different events, we have Ray of Sunshine with a Candyland Christmas,” said Donna Dow, Denison’s Main Street Director.

Where Santa will be making a guest appearance, but if you miss Saint Nick, “we have a special Santa tracker that we’ve created that lists all the dates that Santa is going to be downtown,” Dow said. You can skate, shop, eat and listen to good music.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.