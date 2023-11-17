Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Holiday events this weekend in Downtown Denison

Denison on Ice kicks off Saturday and runs through January 7.
Denison on Ice kicks off Saturday and runs through January 7.(Hannah Gonzales | KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -The holidays are here and the City of Denison is going all out this weekend.

“There’s something to do for absolutely everyone,” said Rachel Reinert, Denison’s Tourism Manager.

News 12 has the full itinerary.

“We’re hosting the Denison Arts and Jazz Festival, it’s Saturday, November 18th from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.,” said Reinert.

With 11 musical performances, “we’ve got two main stages, one heritage park on Main Street, and then we also have an indoor stage at Ivanhoe Ale Works that’s sponsored by the Denison Arts Council,” Reinert added.

If you head out to Heritage Park, “if you want to bring your chairs or a lawn blanket or anything or just enjoy the music as you shop up and down,” said Reinert.

Further down Main Street, you’ll want to bring your best skating skills.

Denison on Ice kicks off Saturday and runs through January 7.

“I bring my family out, it’s a wonderful experience for people of all ages,” said Justin Eastwood, Denison’s Parks and Recreation Director.

$10 per ticket, for an hour on the rink and a pair of skate rentals.

Eastwood said everyone is welcome, “we have adaptive skate times and those are for those that maybe have some movement impairments.”

And there is even skate assists available, “they get used often,” Eastwood added.

“And some of our businesses are having different events, we have Ray of Sunshine with a Candyland Christmas,” said Donna Dow, Denison’s Main Street Director.

Where Santa will be making a guest appearance, but if you miss Saint Nick, “we have a special Santa tracker that we’ve created that lists all the dates that Santa is going to be downtown,” Dow said. You can skate, shop, eat and listen to good music.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
The kennel technician suffered injuries to her eye, face, ear, hands, and arms.
Veterinary employee attacked by Sherman Police K9 speaks out
For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway
On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the...
Sherman celebrates Douglass family
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash

Latest News

Sherman’s Parks and Rec Coordinator said an asphalt pump track has been highly requested from...
Sherman’s Binkley Park getting an asphalt pump track for skating and biking enthusiasts
Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items...
Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust
In a special meeting Friday, the board voted unanimously to remove Dr. Bennett from overseeing...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees vote to remove Dr. Bennett from overseeing fine arts program
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash