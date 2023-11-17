Texoma Local
Local Texoma high schoolers test welding and craftmanship skills at Red River Rumble

44 FFA teams battled it out in a test of skills, craftmanship and teamwork.
By Drury Vaughan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Okla. (KXII) - Marietta FFA advisor Josh Bazor says students from all over Texoma have come to compete at this year’s Red River Rumble.

“While students are here they build two projects, they are given raw material and have to build a set of stretch post outside, and inside they will have to build a T-post puller,” Bazor said.

“Communication is definitely up there, especially letting others know what you’re doing, you cant just go do something, cuz if you do something without telling them then someone else can mess it up,” Van Alstyne Senior Aiden Crow said.

“Another big one is problem solving, i mean its welding, nothing ever goes perfect, so you gotta be able to keep your cool, stay calm and figure out a solution for the problem,” Van Alstyne Senior Zach Thomas added.

Bazor says there’s also some big prizes on the line.

“Anywhere form welders to chop saws to tool and wrench sets, power tools, and that’ll be for the kids to take home and use for themselves,” Bazor said.

Last year’s winners Van Alstyne Seniors Zach Thomas and Aiden Crow say competitions like these prepare them for any work environment.

“It really shows you kind of how it is in the real world, you’re not in perfect conditions. Like we’re out here on uneven gravel, just welding in every condition, and you have to learn to adapt to what you’re in and get it done,” Crow stated.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

