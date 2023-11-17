Texoma Local
Los Angeles takes on Houston, seeks to stop 6-game slide

Los Angeles will try to break its six-game losing streak when the Los Angeles Clippers play Houston
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Houston Rockets (6-3, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (3-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will try to break its six-game slide when the Clippers play Houston.

Los Angeles finished 44-38 overall, 27-25 in Western Conference games and 23-18 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Clippers averaged 23.9 assists per game on 41.1 made field goals last season.

Houston went 22-60 overall and 12-40 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets shot 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Clippers: Brandon Boston Jr.: out (quad), Daniel Theis: day to day (personal), Mason Plumlee: out (knee).

Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

