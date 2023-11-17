Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

San Antonio takes on Sacramento, seeks to end 6-game skid

San Antonio looks to end its six-game skid when the San Antonio Spurs play Sacramento
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
NBA: San Antonio Spurs(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sacramento Kings (6-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (3-8, 13th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Kings -2

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio looks to break its six-game skid when the Spurs play Sacramento.

San Antonio went 22-60 overall and 10-42 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 113.0 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 33.3 from deep.

Sacramento finished 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 118.1 last season.

INJURIES: Spurs: Sandro Mamukelashvili: day to day (back), Keldon Johnson: day to day (knee), Tre Jones: day to day (hamstring).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Alex Len: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
The kennel technician suffered injuries to her eye, face, ear, hands, and arms.
Veterinary employee attacked by Sherman Police K9 speaks out
For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway
On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the...
Sherman celebrates Douglass family
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash

Latest News

2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Mashburn’s 29, Dent’s game-winner lead New Mexico past UT Arlington, 82-80
Soccer
US beats Trinidad 3-0 in 1st leg of Copa América qualifier as Pepi, Robinson and Reyna score late
Texas Tech University
McMillian scores 17 points, Williams adds double-double as Texas Tech beats Texas A&M-CC 73-64
Baylor guard LJ Cryer (4) looks to pass the ball during an NCAA college basketball game against...
Cryer has 18 points to lead No. 6 Houston to 65-49 victory over Towson at the Charleston Classic
Ryan Dunn
Ryan Dunn highlights Virginia’s 62-33 victory over Texas Southern