Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust

Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items...
Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items pictured.(Denison Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A massive drug bust Thursday night involving law enforcement across two counties.

According to a social media post, Denison’s Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View, with the help of Sherman Police and the Grayson and Cooke County Sheriff’s Offices.

Officers found a pound of meth, eight pounds of marijuana, nearly $12,000 in cash, and 53 firearms.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available.

