Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A massive drug bust Thursday night involving law enforcement across two counties.

According to a social media post, Denison’s Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View, with the help of Sherman Police and the Grayson and Cooke County Sheriff’s Offices.

Officers found a pound of meth, eight pounds of marijuana, nearly $12,000 in cash, and 53 firearms.

This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available.

DPD AT WORK🚨 At approximately 8:30 p.m., Thursday, the Denison Police Department’s Narcotics Unit conducted a search... Posted by Denison Texas Police Department on Friday, November 17, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.