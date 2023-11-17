Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A massive drug bust Thursday night involving law enforcement across two counties.
According to a social media post, Denison’s Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View, with the help of Sherman Police and the Grayson and Cooke County Sheriff’s Offices.
Officers found a pound of meth, eight pounds of marijuana, nearly $12,000 in cash, and 53 firearms.
This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available.
