Sherman ISD Board of Trustees vote to remove Dr. Bennett from overseeing fine arts program

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, the Sherman ISD school board held a special meeting about the superintendent’s job and whether to launch an investigation into recent theater program decisions.

The board met behind closed doors, with attorneys present, for several hours.

The board unanimously voted to remove Dr. Tyson Bennett from overseeing the fine arts program, until further notice.

Trustees also unanimously voted to hire a third-party special investigator to look into what happened in the theater program.

