Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman ISD Board of Trustees vote to remove Dr. Bennett from overseeing fine arts program

In a special meeting Friday, the board voted unanimously to remove Dr. Bennett from overseeing...
In a special meeting Friday, the board voted unanimously to remove Dr. Bennett from overseeing the fine arts program.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - On Friday, the Sherman ISD school board held a special meeting about the superintendent’s job and whether to launch an investigation into recent theater program decisions.

The board met behind closed doors, with attorneys present, for several hours.

The board unanimously voted to remove Dr. Tyson Bennett from overseeing the fine arts program, until further notice.

Trustees also unanimously voted to hire a third-party special investigator to look into what happened in the theater program.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
The kennel technician suffered injuries to her eye, face, ear, hands, and arms.
Veterinary employee attacked by Sherman Police K9 speaks out
For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway
On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the...
Sherman celebrates Douglass family
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash

Latest News

Sherman’s Parks and Rec Coordinator said an asphalt pump track has been highly requested from...
Sherman’s Binkley Park getting an asphalt pump track for skating and biking enthusiasts
Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items...
Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust
Denison on Ice kicks off Saturday and runs through January 7.
Holiday events this weekend in Downtown Denison
Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash