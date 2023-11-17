Sherman’s Binkley Park getting an asphalt pump track for skating and biking enthusiasts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thrilling BMX rides will soon be apart of Sherman’s Binkley Park.

Sherman’s Parks and Rec Coordinator said an asphalt pump track has been highly requested from the public.

“we have a huge community of mountain bikers, bikers and and outdoor enthusiasts that kind of brought this idea up to us that other cities have,” Sherman’s Parks and Rec Coordinator, Dylan Johnson said.

Pretty soon this will be an asphalt pump track.

600 feet of track that can be used for anything with wheels!

" It’s great for kids and families. It’s just something free to do, and it’s great exercise,” track builder for Velosolutions, Titus Stevenson expressed.

The track is being built by Velosolutions, a company that travels nation-wide to install asphalt pump tracks.

“It’s a little different than a skate park to where a skate park is concrete,” Stevenson continued.

“The whole idea is to be able to flow through the entire course without pedaling or without pumping,” Johnson added.

This will be Sherman’s first and only asphalt pump track, but that’s not to say there won’t be more in the future.

“Really the thing that I love about building them is like the excitement you see from the kids and from the families, you know, it’s just some it’s a safe space for parents to bring their kids out just for like a fun afternoon,” Stevenson said.

Sherman’s Parks and Rec team said the track should be ready to use by the end of the year.

