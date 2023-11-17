Sulphur man killed in I-35 pursuit

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Sulphur man was killed in a law enforcement pursuit on southbound Interstate 35 in southern Oklahoma Thursday night.

Troopers said just after 9 p.m. that exit 24 was closed due to a fatality pursuit.

A report released hours later stated that a three-vehicle collision occurred at exit 24 just before 9 p.m. involving a 2018 Dodge Challenger and two other vehicles.

A 32-year-old male passenger from Sulphur was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 29-year-old man from Ardmore, was taken to OU Medical Center where he was admitted in fair condition.

Neither has yet been identified pending next of kin notification.

Another passenger, La’Aries Bennett, 30, of Ardmore was treated and released at a local hospital.

No one in the other two vehicles was injured.

Troopers have not yet released any more information.

Stay with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.