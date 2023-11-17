A Sunny Saturday, Soggy Sunday

Clouds clear out overnight, and northerly winds behind today’s frontal passage bring us a much cooler Saturday morning with most spots in the low to mid 40s, some upper 30s are possible in the normal “chilly spots”. Overnight winds are north at 10 mph. Saturday features mostly sunny skies, a stream of high-level clouds may appear from time to time but definitely more on the sunny side for Saturday. Look for mild temperatures in the upper 60s and a moderate southerly breeze of 10 to 15 mph. A nice mid-November day!

Sunday, without question, is an indoor day with an 80% chance of rain. It’s going to be tough to plan that fishing trip. or go shopping, without an umbrella. A few stronger storms are possible Sunday, depending on how much heating we get. The SPC has us in a marginal risk of severe weather, he lowest of 5 categories, Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Hail is the primary threat with essentially zero tornado potential, at least that’s the way it looks now.

A cold front sweeps through Monday, sunny skies return Tuesday with some chilly weather. Look for lows in the 30s under clear skies, but highs in the 50s under sunny skies as we lead up to Thanksgiving. Overall, we’re facing quite pleasant Holiday weather for Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. Strong southerly winds kick in for Black Friday just ahead of some chilly air surging southward behind the next cold front. We’re expecting lows in the 30s and highs in the 40s for Thanksgiving weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

