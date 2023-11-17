Texoma Local
TCU and Baylor will become most-played rivalry in Texas in disappointing season for both

TCU versus Baylor will become the most-played rivalry in Texas with the 119th meeting Saturday
(File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Baylor (3-7, 2-5 Big 12) at TCU (4-6, 2-5), 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday (Big 12/ESPN+)

Line: TCU by 12 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 58-53-7.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Baylor-TCU becomes the most-played rivalry in Texas with its 119th meeting in a series that dates back to 1899. TCU has to win its last two games just to get bowl eligible after being the national runner-up last season. The Horned Frogs, who fell 29-26 to No. 7 Texas last week in their fourth one-score loss this season, have to beat Baylor and No. 14 Oklahoma to get to six wins. Baylor has a three-game losing streak and is already guaranteed a losing season, raising questions about fourth-year coach Dave Aranda's future.

KEY MATCHUP

TCU running back Emani Bailey against the Baylor defense, which has allowed 186.9 rushing yards per game and 21 touchdowns. Bailey has 1,006 yards rushing to rank fifth in the Big 12. He has run for five scores.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: CB Caden Jenkins has three interceptions, matching him for the most in the NCAA by a freshman.

TCU: WR Savion Williams is coming off a career-best 11 catches for 164 yards against Texas, including a season-long 42-yard gain.

FACTS & FIGURES

TCU has won three in a row and seven of eight in the series. Last season in Waco, the Horned Frogs scored nine points in the final 2:07 and won on Griffin Kell's 40-yard field goal on the game's chaotic final play to stay undefeated. ... Student body leaders from both schools this week revealed they had named the game the Bluebonnet Battle and unveiled the new trophy. TCU-Baylor will be one of only four protected Big 12 games that will keep being played annually with the league’s expansion to 16 teams. ... Texas and Texas A&M have played 118 times, but haven’t played since 2011 before the Aggies moved to the SEC, where the Longhorns will join them next year. ... Baylor is coming off a 59-25 loss at Kansas State, which earlier this season beat TCU 41-3.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

