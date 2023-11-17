Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texas House could vote Friday on school voucher bill

Texas House could vote Friday on school voucher bill
Texas House could vote Friday on school voucher bill(KBTX)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas House could vote on a bill Friday that would create education savings accounts.

It would allow families to use public funding for their choice of private schools, using a voucher system.

Governor Greg Abbott has pushed for support of the voucher system, and it’s partially why legislators are back in a fourth special session right now.

However, so far lawmakers haven’t been able to come together on these education savings programs.

On Friday it is expected attempts will be made to strip the bill of school vouchers.

Weaved into the plan laid out by Gov. Abbott includes “billions” for teacher pay raises, school safety and a plan to phase out current state testing requirements.

Stay with News 12 for updates on this developing story Friday.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
The kennel technician suffered injuries to her eye, face, ear, hands, and arms.
Veterinary employee attacked by Sherman Police K9 speaks out
For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway
On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the...
Sherman celebrates Douglass family
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash

Latest News

LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act