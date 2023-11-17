Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta

A train derailed and caught fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta. The fire is now out but crews have still got a big mess on the tracks.
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Crews are on the scene of a train derailment Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Friday at the CSX rail yard off Defoor Avenue.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said eight rail cars, including the locomotive, somehow collided on the CSX property.

The collision caused a fire on the locomotive, which contained 4,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

Crews are on the scene of a train derailment and fire Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.

Officials said 1,200 gallons burned off in the fire before firefighters could put the flames out, and 2,800 gallons of diesel fuel remain. But the scene has now been deemed safe.

No injuries were reported.

Defoor Avenue is closed between Collier and Chattahoochee avenues.

The fire is now out, but crews will still need to deal with a big mess on the tracks .

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department is handling the scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
The kennel technician suffered injuries to her eye, face, ear, hands, and arms.
Veterinary employee attacked by Sherman Police K9 speaks out
On Wednesday, Downtown Sherman NOW, a local nonprofit, hosted a reception honoring them for the...
Sherman celebrates Douglass family
Three people, including two children, were sent to the hospital after a crash in Whitesboro on...
Two children injured in Whitesboro crash
For those who often drive Texoma Parkway in Sherman, a new spot for gas and snacks is open.
Sherman’s third Quick Trip opens on Texoma Parkway

Latest News

FILE - A Palestinian child walks with a bicycle by the rubble of a building after it was hit by...
Israel to allow ‘very minimal’ amounts of fuel into Gaza, national security adviser says
FILE - Elon Musk reacts during an in-conversation event with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi...
IBM pulls ads from Elon Musk’s X after report says they appeared next to antisemitic posts
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. (AP...
Union workers at Stellantis move closer to approving contract that would end lengthy labor dispute
A hawk crashes through a coffeehouse window in Providence, Rhode Island.
Hawk crashes through coffee shop window