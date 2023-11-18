Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

John Hugley IV leads 3 in double figures off OU bench, Sooners rout UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66

John Hugley IV scored 16 points to lead three backups in double-figures scoring and Oklahoma defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — John Hugley IV scored 16 points to lead three backups in double-figures scoring and Oklahoma defeated UT Rio Grande Valley 90-66 on Friday night.

Rivaldo Soares added 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals for the Sooners and Le’Tre Darthard scored 13 as the OU bench scored 44 points. Two starters scored in double figures, Otega Oweh with 14 points and Javian McCollum with 11.

The Vaqueros led 19-16 and later the score was tied at 25 before Oklahoma scored the next 10 points en route to a 22-8 advantage over the final 8 1/2 minutes of the half. The Sooners led 47-33 at the break.

Oklahoma (4-0) led 62-52 with just under nine minutes left, then doubled its lead in the next five minutes.

Elijah Elliott scored 15 points for UT Rio Grande Valley (1-3). Hasan Abdul-Hakim and DeAnthony Tipler tallied 14 each.

Oklahoma plays Iowa on Thanksgiving Day at the Rady Children’s Invitational in San Diego. UTRGV hosts North American University on Monday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash
The kennel technician suffered injuries to her eye, face, ear, hands, and arms.
Veterinary employee attacked by Sherman Police K9 speaks out
She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
Action about the duties of the superintendent may be taken, including possible administrative...
Sherman ISD Board of Trustees to discuss superintendent position

Latest News

Texas A&M Aggies football helmet
Jaylen Henderson leads Texas A&M to victory in Elijah Robinson’s first game as interim coach.
Houston Rockets
Houston faces Los Angeles on 6-game win streak
Houston Rockets
James Harden’s tiebreaking 4-point play snaps Clippers’ 6-game skid, beats Rockets 106-100
Madden, Dibba lead Abilene Christian past San Jose State 77-71 at Paradise Jam