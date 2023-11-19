Texoma Local
Dallas hosts Sacramento following Fox’s 43-point game

Sacramento takes on the Dallas Mavericks after De’Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings’ 129-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs
(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sacramento Kings (7-4, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-4, third in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Mavericks -1; over/under is 245.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento plays the Dallas Mavericks after De'Aaron Fox scored 43 points in the Kings' 129-120 win against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dallas went 38-44 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference games a season ago. The Mavericks allowed opponents to score 114.1 points per game and shoot 48.5% from the field last season.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Kings gave up 118.1 points per game while committing 19.7 fouls last season.

INJURIES: Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (toe).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), Alex Len: out (ankle), Kevin Huerter: day to day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

