Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co. crash

By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -An Oklahoma woman has died after a driver failed to yield to a stop sign on Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 12:51 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 70 and Tyler Road in McCurtain County near Millerton.

Troopers said a 2006 Ford F250 was traveling south when it failed to yield at a stop sign. The truck then struck a 2009 Dodge Journey while turning onto the highway.

The driver of the car,22-year-old Bristina Colbert was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The other driver,49-year-old Jerry McClure was flown to St. Michaels Hospital in Texarkana with internal chest injuries.

