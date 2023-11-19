Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Padgett, Connors lead Rice to 28-7 win over Charlotte

AJ Padgett threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Dean Connors rushed for 184 yards and Rice defeated Charlotte 28-7 on Saturday
(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — AJ Padgett threw for a touchdown and ran for two more, Dean Connors rushed for 184 yards and Rice defeated Charlotte 28-7 on Saturday.

Padgett was 13-of-21 for 140 yards passing, throwing a 20-yard TD pass to Luke McCaffrey for the Owls’ final points late in the fourth quarter. He also had TD runs of 5 and 2 yards. He survived two interceptions.

Connors carried a load with his career-high yardage total on 19 carries for the Owls (5-6, 3-4 American Athletic Conference), coming on a day when Rice didn’t approach its average of over 277 yards passing per game.

A Padgett TD run and Tim Horn's two field goals put Rice in front 13-0 at halftime. Padgett made it 21-0 in the third quarter with his other rushing TD.

Trexler Ivey had Charlotte's only score with a 12-yard rush in the fourth quarter. The 49ers (3-8, 2-5) were held to 158 yards offense to the Owls' 380.

Rice now holds a 3-2 edge in the series after the 49ers won the previous two meetings.

In regular-season finales next Saturday, Rice is home to Florida Atlantic and Charlotte plays at USF.

___ Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Sulphur man killed in high speed I-35 crash
Trustees unanimously voted to hire investigators into recent theater decisions and suspend the...
Sherman ISD superintendent removed from overseeing fine arts program, investigation underway
She said she experienced pushback in the school's 2015 musical, Legally Blonde, for having gay...
Former Sherman choir teacher alleges current superintendent tampered with past productions
Denison Police's Narcotics Unit conducted a search warrant in Valley View and seized the items...
Several law enforcement agencies seize drugs, cash, weapons in Valley View narcotics bust
An Oklahoma woman has died after a driver failed to yield to a stop sign on Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma woman dead after McCurtain Co. crash

Latest News

NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Los Angeles plays San Antonio on 6-game road skid
Dallas hosts Sacramento following Fox’s 43-point game
NBA: San Antonio Spurs
Jackson’s 27 points helps rally short-handed Grizzlies as the Spurs drop their 8th straight game
Antetokounmpo scores 40 as Bucks top Mavericks 132-125
Calzada throws 4 TD passes, leads Incarnate Word over Houston Christian 45-24